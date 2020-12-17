Toledo tops Thundering Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marreon Jackson scored 14 of Toledo’s 16 points in overtime and the Rockets handed Marshall its first loss this season, 96-87.

Jackson finished with 23 points for Toledo, draining back-to-back 3-pointers early in the extra period and Toledo led the rest of the way.

The Thundering Herd’s Taevion Kinsey made a dunk to even the score at 80 with a minute remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Ryan Rollins added 16 points for Toledo, Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points.

Kinsey had 20 points for the Thundering Herd.

Marshall (4-1) will host UNC Ashville on Dec. 22.

