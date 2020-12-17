Toys for Tots getting through pandemic restrictions

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many charitable organizations have had to make adjustments because of COVID-19.

Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots is among those dealing with extra obstacles because of the pandemic.

Restrictions on large gathering and reduced interaction with those donating gifts are just a couple of the things the group has had to overcome.

A spokesman says that even though they were three weeks behind schedule, they’re still providing holiday cheer as the giving season begins winding down.

“Tomorrow is our final day drive. We will be set up at the old Ralph Supermarket location on Pike Street,” says Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots coordinator, Cliff Hecker. “We will have the train, The Grinch is going to make an appearance, Santa’s going to make an appearance. We’ll have music and we’ll be doing a large toy drive donation. Whether it be monetary or toys, and of course our purpose being toys.”

A Toys for Tots spokesman says the group is thankful for all of its corporate sponsors who have helped out this year.

They have helped provide thousands of toys and monetary donations, along with opening up areas for drives to happen.

