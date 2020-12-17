Vaccinations in Ohio nursing homes begin Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says vaccinations in Ohio nursing homes will begin Friday, making Ohio one of the first in the nation to do so as part of a federal program.

Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice announced plans to vaccinate residents of all West Virginia nursing homes and long-term care centers by the end of January.

DeWine says the vaccines will be administered through four major pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens.

Among the first where they’ll be administered are the state’s two veterans homes. The governor says the major pharmacies have agreements with nursing homes throughout the state, and will determine which homes will get vaccine shipments.

10 hospitals in the state will receive COVID-19 vaccines this week, the governor says. More are expected to get shipments next week.

The state’s advisory map for this week was introduced at the governor’s briefing Thursday. In our viewing area, only Monroe County is in “orange”. All other counties are in “red”, as are most of Ohio’s 88 counties. One county is in the highest alert level, “purple”.

The governor noted, however, the bigger issue now is high occurrance rates of the virus. DeWine said all of Ohio’s counties are above the incidence standards set by the Centers for Disease Control.

