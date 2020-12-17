Williamstown getting into Christmas spirit with ‘Light Up the Town’ contest

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Williamstown will be doing its part Thursday evening to spread some holiday cheer.

After the city’s annual tree-lighting festivities were canceled this year because of COVID-19, new Mayor Paul Jordan and city leaders decided to have a “Light Up the Town” contest to help spread Christmas cheer throughout the community.

About 50 people signed up to decorate their businesses, homes and churches, a city spokesman said, and judging will take place Thursday evening. Community response to the contest has been excellent, the spokesman said.

And, just in the nick of time, Santa Claus will be arriving to take part in the festivities. Beginning at 6 p.m., he will be riding around town on a firetruck and greeting residents while his helpers collect donations for the city’s food pantry.

WTAP will have have more on the festivities with live reports on WTAP News @ 5 and 6.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.