Advertisement

Williamstown getting into Christmas spirit with ‘Light Up the Town’ contest

The city of Williamstown is conducting a "Light up the Town" contest.
The city of Williamstown is conducting a "Light up the Town" contest.(WLUC)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Williamstown will be doing its part Thursday evening to spread some holiday cheer.

After the city’s annual tree-lighting festivities were canceled this year because of COVID-19, new Mayor Paul Jordan and city leaders decided to have a “Light Up the Town” contest to help spread Christmas cheer throughout the community.

About 50 people signed up to decorate their businesses, homes and churches, a city spokesman said, and judging will take place Thursday evening. Community response to the contest has been excellent, the spokesman said.

And, just in the nick of time, Santa Claus will be arriving to take part in the festivities. Beginning at 6 p.m., he will be riding around town on a firetruck and greeting residents while his helpers collect donations for the city’s food pantry.

WTAP will have have more on the festivities with live reports on WTAP News @ 5 and 6.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run
Four cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night at 6:34 p.m. on Grand Central Avenue by the...
Four cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Crash on Route 47.
UPDATE: Route 47 reopened after rollover crash
Numerous weather-related crashes were reported across the Mid-Ohio Valley late Wednesday...
Slicks roads blamed for numerous crashes
UPDATE: Gas leak stopped, shelter-in-place lifted

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/17/20
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/17/20
Forecast for December 17th
Forecast for December 17th
Deck the M.O.V.
Deck the M.O.V., 12/17/20
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
Driver’s license expiration dates extended