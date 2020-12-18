City of Williamstown spreads holiday cheer with ‘Light up the Town’ contest

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - After having to cancel their annual festivities due to Covid, the city of Williamstown found another way to lift the spirits of their residents during the holiday season.

The city hosted a ‘Light up the Town’ contest to help spread some Christmas cheer through the community.

People around the city signed up to decorate their homes, businesses and churches.

“We have over 50 residents who have requested to be put on the competition list and be judged,” said Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan. “So we are excited about that, we are, but again anytime you do something for the first time and try, we don’t know, we are looking forward to this.”

As part of the festivities, Santa and his elves with the help of the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department made their way through the town Thursday evening, to spread some holiday cheer. Along the way, they also collected donations for the city’s food pantry.

The judging for the contest also took place Thursday night and the winners will be announced on social media.

