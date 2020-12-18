Criss Elementary staff hold reverse Christmas parade for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Teachers, administrators and many others lined up outside of Criss Elementary shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, as they prepared to have hoards of students and their parents drive by in a reverse Christmas parade.

Rather than floats passing by students, this parade required students to pass by the decorated school and its waving teachers.

Principal Heather Grant says teachers would normally be having fun holiday activities in and out of class, but with students learning virtually, one of the teachers thought of this as a fun way to wish the students a “Merry Christmas” from a safe distance.

“We just wanted a fun experience for our families, but safe during this time,” said Grant.

In addition to the waving teachers and colorful decorations, students could drop off a letter to Santa Claus, who according to Grant, will be writing back.

Students also got to pick up a Christmas book and craft, along with some extra goodies provided by the school’s PTA.

To make the school look festive, teachers decorated classroom windows at the front of the school with lights, wrapping paper and other holiday items. Staff didn’t stop at windows though, they also put up inflatables, dressed up, and projected lights on the walls.

“It was really a schoolwide [effort]. Everyone from our custodians to the nurse to the teachers to the aides, everyone has pitched in this week to get this done for the students,” said Grant.

The parade lasted from 6 to 7 p.m.

