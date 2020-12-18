Crown Florals sponsoring gifts for COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues during the holiday season, one local business decided to give back. Crown Florals has asked for donations to sponsor bouquets for 60 COVID-19 patients at Camden Clark Medical Center, as that is the number of patients the hospital is anticipating during the holidays.

Customers have already contributed enough to fund bouquets for all 60 patients. Now, Crown Florals hopes to raise additional funding to provide gift baskets filled with snacks and other items for the healthcare workers treating the patients.

“We wanted to make sure the COVID patients had something Christmas-y in their rooms, so we came up with the idea to partner with the community to allow them to sponsor one arrangement per the approximately 60 beds that the hospital will have full,” said Keith McClung, owner of Crown Florals.

Those sponsoring an arrangement were asked to contribute $20. Of that, $15 went toward the patients’ bouquets and $5 went toward the snack baskets for healthcare workers. Because they are still receiving feedback from customers who would like to contribute, the florist is accepting additional funds to continue adding to the snack baskets.

“People are now wanting to contribute more money that can help to make the snack baskets for the healthcare workers very large and have a lot of things in them. A lot of them don’t get their breaks or their lunches because they’re working around the clock,” McClung said.

McClung said the idea came to him after considering the challenges COVID patients are facing.

“I was thinking how hard it would be to be a patient in the hospital with COVID and not be able to celebrate Christmas Day with your family and your friends, or to be able to see their faces other than on a phone. It was a way we thought we could give back and support them, and let the community also be involved in the project,” McClung said.

Donations are being accepted through December 23, when Crown Florals will deliver the bouquets and baskets to the hospital. Those who would like to donate can do so by calling (304) 917-4834.

