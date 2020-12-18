Advertisement

Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021

Hospitals are going to be very busy
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Many doctors are preparing for a baby boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One practice in Buffalo, New York, is seeing a lot more pregnant patients lately.

In the coming months, they’re predicting local hospitals will be very busy.

In a typical month, Audubon Women’s Medical Associates delivers about 50 babies.

Beginning in 2021, they’re expecting to welcome 80 babies each month.

“Starting the first of the year, all the way through June, I think we’re going to have a really big increase in deliveries,” said Dr. Maria Corigliano with the practice. “The hospital is going to be quite busy.”

More deliveries mean more hospital beds will be needed, but with hospitals filling up with COVID patients, that’s a real concern.

The good news is doctors say the virus doesn’t affect fetuses, but it can cause pre-term labor.

And, if a patient delivers early, they may have to stay in the hospital longer.

The COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been studied yet in pregnant women.

Copyright 2020 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run
Obituary: Kevin Huston
Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson
Picture of Memorial Bridge as it was temporarily closed
Memorial Bridge briefly closed Friday morning
Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, Ohio, could be sentenced to life in prison without...
Mom guilty of aggravated murder in daughter’s killing
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
House passes bill to avert government shutdown; Senate next
WTAP News @ 5 - Deaven Francis plays in H.S. All-American game
WTAP News @ 5 - Deaven Francis plays in H.S. All-American game
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta High School graduate makes history in Mississippi
WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta High School graduate makes history in Mississippi
WTAP News @ 5 - Two Girl Scouts make a touchless hand washing station
WTAP News @ 5 - Two Girl Scouts make a touchless hand washing station
A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument