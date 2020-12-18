Former deputy auditor of Nelsonville pleads guilty to theft in office

ATHENS, Ohio – Stephanie Wilson, former deputy auditor of Nelsonvill, has pleaded guilty to theft-related charges.

The prosecution and defense agreed on charges, and a sentencing hearing will take place on February 17. The charges hold a maximum prison sentence of nine years with a $30,000 fine and the state asserts that restitution is more than $200,000.

Wilson pleaded guilty to:

• Tampering with Records

• Forgery

• Telecommunications Fraud

• Theft in Office

Wilson was employed with the City of Nelsonville from 2012 until her resignation in February. She is accused of defrauding the city by manipulating payroll.

“I’m grateful to the investigators for the work they’ve put into gathering the evidence that has led to these findings of guilt,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “I also appreciate the work of the State Auditor and look forward to arguing for a lengthy prison sentence and presenting a case for recovery of more than $200,000 Stephanie Wilson has taken from the city of Nelsonville.”

