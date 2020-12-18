Girl Scouts make touchless hand washing station for Broughton’s Nature Preserve

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Broughton’s Nature Preserve now has a hand washing station that was made by two girl scouts from Marietta.

With help from their parents and troop leader, Josie Jeffrey and Annalyn Warner made the touchless hand washing station to earn their Bronze Award.

To earn the award the girls were required to spend at least 20 hours on a project that will make an everlasting difference.

The two decided on a touchless hand washing station due to the pandemic and were inspired by the touchless hand washing station made by Ben Bradley at The ReStore in Vienna. They received help and donated supplies from Mr. Bradley, Apex True Value and the Marietta Adventure Company.

The hand washing station is made of wood and the top of an old sink. It also has a door, two-gallon buckets, a spigot and a caliper bike brake.

To be able to use it, you must first put water in the top bucket. To activate the water, you push the bike brake handle with you knee. Liquid hand soap is provided. To turn off the water, you simply release the pressure of the bike brake.

The girl scouts delivered the hand washing station to Broughton’s Nature Preserve Friday morning, so it can be used by the public.

“We wanted somewhere like girl scouts and boy scouts and cub scouts, this place is very busy for camp most of the time.” said Josie and Annalyn. “And we thought it would be a good place, and like every time we go to camp, we don’t have anywhere to wash our hands. So we thoughT it would be really good.”

“It was a great idea and a good initiative for the ladies and we just want to encourage that,” said George Broughton, Chairman of the Broughton Foundation “We have a lot of scout groups that come out here and do a lot of projects for our park. We want to make sure we accommodate them and as I said, very appreciated.”

Once the weather gets warmer, the handwashing station will be placed in the shelter at the Nature Preserve.

