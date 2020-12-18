Governor Justice: W.Va. “Leading the nation” in distributing vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia will distribute thousands of vaccines to long-term care centers by early January. He proclaimed in his Friday briefing that the state is “leading the nation” in distributing vaccines.

The governor Friday introduced administrators from the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, one of the first to have a COVID-19 outbreak in the spring. The nursing home is now vaccinating residents with vaccines left over from vaccinating staff earlier this week.

The state continues to distribute vaccines, in spite of being cut back in distributions from Pfizer, and is ordering more. It has received more than 15,000 vaccines, down from the 21,000 it was promised by Pfizer, while awaiting shipments of a second vaccine from Moderna, once FDA approval is granted.

Of the deaths the governor announced at the beginning of his briefing late Friday morning were a 17-year old and a 49-year old.

Justice says the state will use federal CARES act funding to provide testing for 18-35 year olds. He announced earlier this week plans to test college-age students who are away from classes during the holiday break.

State Finance Director Dave Hardy outlined in detail plans to distribute money provided the state at the end of the year, including to unemployment compensation. Hardy says West Virginia will spend all the money made available to the state, including CARES money, by the end of 2020.

