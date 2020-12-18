Highmark provides gifts and supplies to Wood Co. Senior Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seniors in the Wood County area are getting some extra holiday cheer as a part of the “Share the Love” event with Highmark.

Highmark staff went to the Wood County Senior Center with presents for seniors today.

All of the gifts are for seniors --- who provided a wishlist for the shoppers who “adopted” them.

They are also helping to add a new “households pantry” that will shelve essential items.

These include cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and other household items for the center to give to seniors.

Company officials say they’re glad to ease the burden on seniors during the winter, especially with coronavirus still spreading.

“Well as we all know, with the pandemic going on we are still strongly, strongly, strongly encouraging our folks to stay home at all costs,” says Wood County Senior Citizens Association executive director, Kelly Goedel. “And if this is one thing that we can do to help them stay home and to be independent and healthy at home then this is just one more part of our mission that we’re just pleased to be able to meet.”

The Wood County Senior Center is accepting donations.

They a have a list of requests if you are interested. You can deliver supplies in person to 524 Green Street, or you can call the center at (304) 485-6748.

