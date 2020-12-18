Memorial Bridge sees brief closure Friday morning
Bridge back open by 8:00 a.m.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge briefly closed to traffic on Friday morning following a pair of accidents.
According to the Wood County 911 Center, the call for the first crash came in at 6:38 a.m., with the second coming at 7:12. By 8:00 a.m., the bridge had reopened.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
