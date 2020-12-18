Advertisement

Memorial Bridge sees brief closure Friday morning

Bridge back open by 8:00 a.m.
Picture of Memorial Bridge as it was temporarily closed
Picture of Memorial Bridge as it was temporarily closed
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Memorial Bridge briefly closed to traffic on Friday morning following a pair of accidents.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the call for the first crash came in at 6:38 a.m., with the second coming at 7:12. By 8:00 a.m., the bridge had reopened.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

