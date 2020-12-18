Memorial Health Systems receives $100,000 for COVID-19 relief

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The COVID-19 case rate has gone up drastically in recent weeks at Memorial Health Systems and in the surrounding area.

At a press conference on Friday, Peoples Bank C.E.O. Chuck Sulerzyski announced that they will be donating $100,000 to their foundation to help with COVID-19 relief.

Several other businesses in the area have pledged to help the foundation, and they have so far raised a total of $330,000. Their goal is to raise $1 million of fund over the next six weeks.

Memorial Health currently has 75 COVID-19 patients, with 15 of them being on ventilators.

They are grateful for the funds they have received thus far.

“At times of crisis, this fund allows us to immediately deploy resources where they can make the most impact to support patients and frontline caregivers,” said Dr. Dan Breece, Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Health Systems. “We are grateful to Peoples Bank for leading the community response with this incredible match incentive.”

Those interested in participating in their COVID-19 relief challenge can visit this link.

