Advertisement

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10 hours.(New York State Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run
UPDATE: Gas leak stopped, shelter-in-place lifted
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Obituary: Kevin Huston
Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters

Latest News

Deck the M.O.V.
Deck the M.O.V., 12/18/20
Forecast for December 18th
Forecast for December 18th
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security
In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo speaks...
New NY law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property
A white man wearing a Halloween mask, blue pants and a red hoodie is suspected of robbing the...
UPDATE: Man enters guilty plea for Williamstown Bank robbery