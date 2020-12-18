Obituary: David Martin Conley

David Martin Conley, 82, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 25, 1938 in Marietta, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Mabel Stephens Conley.

Dave was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School and then served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Lake Champlain. He retired from Fenton Art as a Skilled Glassworker where he served as union President and became a National Representative for the American Flint Glass Workers Union. After retirement, Dave worked at Walmart for many years, in the sporting goods section, where he loved visiting and helping people. He was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and the USS Lake Champlain Association. Dave loved to work in his yard, watch Notre Dame football and he was an avid reader.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Maxine Henderhan Conley, whom me married on November 1, 1969; children, Diedra Fouss (Mark), Shawn Conley, Lori Yeater (Larry), Rex Bush (Cindy) and Lisa Bush Perry (Jeff); nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Thomas Jr. and Michael “Mick” Conley.

Private memorial services with full military honors will be held for the family at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. His ashes will be buried in New St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marietta at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dave’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

