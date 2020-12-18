Obituary: Diane Lee Kiser Massar

Diane Lee Kiser Massar was led into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the morning of December 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 11, 1955 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles Willard and the late Mary McLaughlin Kiser. She graduated from Warren High School of Vincent, OH in 1973 and attended Mountain State College in Parkersburg, WV. She previously worked at the Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Public Debt as a secretary and computer programmer and also taught at Mountain State College.

In 1983, she married the love of her life, George Leonard Massar and settled in the Little Hocking area. George and Diane celebrated 37 years of marriage on April 9th of this year.

Throughout her lifetime, she showed up enthusiastically ready to serve her Lord Jesus Christ in many capacities through teaching and leading music. She served in ministry at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Vincent, OH since its beginning in 1985. She led the music program, was the church pianist, directed the adult and children’s choirs, and spent many years serving on the fellowship committee and teaching in the AWANA and children’s ministry. Once her daughters were school-age, she found herself teaching in Christian schools beginning at Marietta Christian School in Marietta, OH and then at Wood County Christian School in Williamstown, WV where she had taught since it opened in 1995. She took joy in teaching the children’s music classes, directing the choir, instructing computer courses, coaching the Bible quiz teams, giving piano lessons, organizing fine arts competitions, cheering on the volleyball teams, and representing them as the team statistician.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and sister who enjoyed supporting her daughters in school, church, sports, and life events. One of her proudest titles was grandma and she enjoyed every moment to watch a show, grab a snuggle, read a book, and play with her two grandsons. With a life of love for family and service for Jesus, she leaves a great legacy.

She is survived by her husband George Massar, two daughters Georgia Massar of Little Hocking, OH and Melody (Kevin) Hadsall of Kettering, OH, two grandsons Mikel and Noah Hadsall of Kettering, OH, father Charles Kiser of Little Hocking, OH, two sisters Jo (Tom) Gibson of Vincent, OH and Kimberley (JR) Krupinski of Little Hocking, OH, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Kiser, father-in-law Leonard Massar, and mother-in-law Marie Massar.

There will be a private family service at Massar-Koenig Cemetery in Chester, OH officiated by Pastor Rob Vernon.

For the safety of friends and family, a memorial service will be held at a later date after the first of the year.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.