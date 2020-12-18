Obituary: Eunice L. Parsons

Eunice L. Parsons, age 100, of Vienna, passed away on December 17, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born June 3, 1920, in Wood County, a daughter of the late William L. and Hazel Evans Brand.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Parsons; her sisters, Ada Richards and Wilma Garten and her brother, Paul Brand.

She is survived by her sister, Geneva Nichols of Beckley, West Virginia; her three children, Charlotte P. Layne (John) of Wilton, Connecticut, Sarah Jane Beorn (Fred) of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Stephen B. Parsons (Lorene) of Kirksville, Missouri; She was the grandmother of seven, John A. Layne of Chicago, Illinois, Nathan P. Layne of Wilton, Connecticut, Mark D. Layne of Norwalk, Connecticut, Kimberly Ladage of Auburn, Illinois, Amanda Browning of Fishers, Indiana, Julie Frias of Peabody, Massachusetts and Samuel Parsons of Richmond, Virginia; Eunice is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren.

Eunice was a long-time member of Wayside Methodist Church in Vienna where she worshipped regularly and especially enjoyed participating in her United Methodist Women Fellowship group. In addition to caring for her family and being a good neighbor and friend to so many over the years, she was a Red Cross volunteer and a former employee of the Diamond Department Store.

The family is thankful to the staff of TLC In Home Care Services and her wonderful neighbors who have been kind and supportive during her later years. These special caregivers and faithful neighbors were good friends and essential to her being able to live independently in spite of her advanced age.

The family also appreciates the compassionate care she received at Camden Clark while in the COVID unit. Her doctors, nurses, therapists and all staff were responsive to her needs and provided her every possible comfort during her stay in the hospital. The family especially appreciates the frequent communications between our representatives and the staff of the hospital.

A private graveside service and burial at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens will be held. The Reverend Sara Lamb will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Good Samaritan Center at Wayside United Methodist Church, 3001 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV. 26105 or the Vienna Public Library, 2300 River Rd, Vienna, WV. 26105.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna is honored to serve the Parsons family.

