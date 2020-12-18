Obituary: Harry C. “Bud” Goodnight

CW3, Harry C. “Bud” Goodnight (Retired), 77, of Macfarlan, WV passed peacefully at his home, Thursday, December 17, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on October 14, 1943 in Macfarlan, WV, a son of the late Harry Clay and Helen (Lemon) Goodnight.

Bud bravely fought for our country and was a decorated Vietnam veteran; earning the Bronze Star, Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Bud served 20 years as an active member of the United States Army and served our country for a total of 35 years as a Chief Warrant Officer.

Bud was an avid hunter and golfer. But nothing pleased him more than wheeling and dealing with his friends. He was a good, generous man and will be missed every day.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy (Stevens) Goodnight; daughter, Shawnee Goodnight of West Virginia; son, Harry Goodnight II of Alaska; grandchild, Jesse Goodnight of Florida; brothers, Lloyd Goodnight of Florida, K.P. Goodnight of Smithville, WV; sisters, Pamela Holbert of Macfarlan, WV, and Jan Goodnight of Elizabeth, WV.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Goodnight, Eugene Goodnight, and Keith Goodnight; and sisters, Carole Evans and Sue Anderson.

In accordance to Bud’s wishes, he will be cremated. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Bud’s family wishes to express gratitude to the Camden Clark Medical Infusion Center and a special thanks to the Housecalls Hospice team that helped care for him.

The family would also ask if you would like to honor Bud, please send a donation in his memory to the American Lung Association or to the American Cancer Society.

