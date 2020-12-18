Obituary: James William Merrill

James William Merrill, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born January 1, 1931, in Creston, WV a son of the late Ralph Merrill and Auldine “Coonie” Merrill Knight.

Jim was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and had attended the yearly reunions faithfully. He was a graduate of Mountain State Business College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jim spent most of his working life in the building materials business. He worked at Citizens Building Supplies in earlier years, then as manager of Scott Lumber, and retired as manager of Lowes, where he was named manager of the year in 1992.

He was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ, where he was a former deacon and treasurer.

He instilled in his children his strong work ethic and spent his life caring for others. He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, cousin and friend. We will miss his sense of humor and the questions, “Can I help you with that? ...Can I get you a cold Coke?...Are you hungry?” He was a professional garage sale goer and a faithful patron of JR’s Donuts.

Jim is survived by his sons, Bill (and his wife, Rosemary), of Parkersburg, and Eric (and his wife, Carla), of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren, Sam Merrill, Zoe Hall (and her husband, Josh), James, Michael, and Logan Merrill; and one great-granddaughter, Syreniti Merrill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rose Merrill, in 2018, and his brother, Russell Merrill.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love and Care Assisted Living, 5368 Dupont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.