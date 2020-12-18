Advertisement

Obituary: Kenneth Lee Radabaugh

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Kenneth Lee Radabaugh, 77 of Belpre, Ohio went peacefully to be with the Lord on December T4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on October T7, 1943, the son of the late Roger Lee and Mary Ruth Radabaugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Shane Frederick"Fred” Radabaugh, paternal grandparents, Walter and Florence Radabaugh and maternal grandparents, Cecil and Rena Barnsley.

Kenneth was an electrician for over 30 years and a member of the IBEW Local #972. He traveled the country working a job he loved fo do meeting many great people along the way. He was a member of the Belpre Yacht Club where he enjoyed spending time with friends. He enjoyed going on ski trips as well as stayin8 home wa(ching tv with his dog, Bella.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Jeffery Radabaugh and Sheri of Veto, Ohio, Kimberly D. (Doug) Boyer of Belpre, Ohio, Rachel D. (Brian) Tihbs of Belpre, Ohio, Brent Radabaugh of Belpre, Ohio, nine grandchildren, Ashley(Tim) Colbert, Elizabeth (Chad) Hoon, Shane

F. (Holly) Radabaugh II, Wesley Radabaugh, Brady(Katelyn) Radabaugh, Siera Radabaugh, Cody Wittlekind, Caden Lawson, Heidi Radabaugh, nine great grandchildren, daughter in law, Debra Radabaugh, his step mother, Ruth Radabaugh, his life long companions, Melanie Irene Kernan Ashley, Margret Ann Newbcrry, his best friends, Mark and Rhonda Funk, Mark Pinkcrton, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In honor of Kenneth’s request there will be no service and his remains will be cremated.

At a later date there will be a Celebration of Kenneth’s life.

Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Leavit(FuneralHome.com.

