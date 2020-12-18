Obituary: Randy Lee Tingler

Randy Lee Tingler, 64, of Parkersburg, made his final pass down the dragstrip to heaven on Thursday 12/17/20 after a hard fought battle with Covid for 3 weeks as well as his battle with Wegener’s Granulomatosis since late 2010.

Randy was born December 12, 1956, in Parkersbrurg, a son of the late Robert Lee and Beulah Imogene Gatrell Tingler.

Randy was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 43 years, he owned and operated his engine shop Tingler Performance Engines for 20+ years. He was a lineman for 3 years before becoming an IBEW apprentice. He belonged to the Academy of

Model Aeronautics, Vienna Skysharks & the Blennerhassett Area Radio Control Club where he had flown model airplanes for 20+ years.

Randy loved working in his shop building engines and machining new items or just fixing an item on his mill or lathe. He loved helping anyone anytime. He loved helping his brother-in-law on the family farm with putting up hay, helping with the cattle, building fence as his health would allow. He loved drag racing his 72 Nova in recent years but his pride was his 68 camaro that he raced back in the late 70′s and early 80′s. He loved to wheel and deal to purchase engines and engine parts, tooling for his machining equipment as well as other odds and ends. He was always ready to help a friend to rebuild an engine, rebuild a carburetor or whatever was needed. He could be very stubborn in many ways especially when working a deal. He would stand his ground even if it was just $50 difference to seal a deal. He was a mentor, a teacher and most of all a husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Cheryl (Nutter) Tingler, daughter Tricia Tingler (Wyatt) of Circleville, OH, sister Teresa McCoy of Charleston, WV, brother Kevin Tingler (Lisa) of Travelers Rest, SC, Brother-in-laws Roger Nutter (Beth) of Parkersburg WV, Gary Nutter (Debbie) of Washington WV, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother-in-law Steve McCoy and father-in-law Howard E. Nutter.

There will be a gathering for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to www.vasculitisfoundation.org/donate-to-the-vf/, Vasculitis Foundation P.O. Box 28660, Kansas City MO 64188.