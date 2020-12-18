Obituary: Ruth Ann Wilson Deems

Ruth Ann Wilson Deems, 83, of Parkersburg, WV passed peacefully, December 17, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born September 3, 1937 in Wood Co. WV, a daughter of the late Melroy M. and Elizabeth J. Hodgkis Wilson.

She was a homemaker who previously worked at the Parkersburg News and Sentinel as a customer service representative. She attended Church of Narrow Gate Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kelley Deems of Parkersburg; son, Mark Deems of Parkersburg; sister, Carolyn Virtue of Washington; three grandchildren, Jared Nichols, Mikala Nichols and Lori Fluharty; along with many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur S. Deems; daughter, Pamela Nichols; brothers, Chuck Wilson and Bob Wilson.

There will be no services at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.