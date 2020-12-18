Advertisement

Obituary: Zachary Allan Riggs

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Zachary Allan Riggs, 31, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence.

Zachary was born September 13, 1989 in Ann Arbor, Mich., a son of Karen L. Zekas of Saline, Mich. and Patrick W. Riggs of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Zachary is survived by his sister, Sara Riggs of Saline, Mich.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughanfh.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Diane Massar
Obituary: Diane Lee Kiser Massar
Obituary: Randy Lee Tingler
Obituary: Randy Lee Tingler
Obituary: Eunice Parsons
Obituary: Eunice L. Parsons
Obituary: Harry Bud
Obituary: Harry C. “Bud” Goodnight

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David Martin Conley
Obituary: James William Merrill
Obituary: James William Merrill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruth Ann Wilson Deems
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Deloris Jean Sims
Obituary: Kenneth Lee Radabaugh
Obituary: Kenneth Lee Radabaugh
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dennis Baker