Obituary: Zachary Allan Riggs

Zachary Allan Riggs, 31, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence.

Zachary was born September 13, 1989 in Ann Arbor, Mich., a son of Karen L. Zekas of Saline, Mich. and Patrick W. Riggs of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Zachary is survived by his sister, Sara Riggs of Saline, Mich.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family at vaughanfh.com

