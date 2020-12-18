Parkersburg business owner given Distinguished West Virginian Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thursday afternoon Mary Anne Ketelsen, the owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips, was honored by the state of West Virginia with the highest honor a civilian can receive, the Distinguished West Virginian Award.

The award goes to native born West Virginians who accomplish things that bring distinction to themselves, their community, and the state as a whole.

Ketelsen has provided jobs to the Mid-Ohio Valley with her business, as well as served as a philanthropist, giving aid to veterans and law enforcement, among others.

Ketelsen was surprised by the award, which was presented by a state official and signed by Governor Jim Justice.

A luncheon to honor Ketelsen will be scheduled when the COVID-19 threat lessens, and Justice plans to be there to congratulate Ketelsen in person.

