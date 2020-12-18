Advertisement

Parkersburg business owner given Distinguished West Virginian Award

Mister Bee owner Mary Anne Ketelsen is honored by the state
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thursday afternoon Mary Anne Ketelsen, the owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips, was honored by the state of West Virginia with the highest honor a civilian can receive, the Distinguished West Virginian Award.

The award goes to native born West Virginians who accomplish things that bring distinction to themselves, their community, and the state as a whole.

Ketelsen has provided jobs to the Mid-Ohio Valley with her business, as well as served as a philanthropist, giving aid to veterans and law enforcement, among others.

Ketelsen was surprised by the award, which was presented by a state official and signed by Governor Jim Justice.

A luncheon to honor Ketelsen will be scheduled when the COVID-19 threat lessens, and Justice plans to be there to congratulate Ketelsen in person.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run
UPDATE: Gas leak stopped, shelter-in-place lifted
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
Obituary: Kimberly Kay Walters
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
Driver’s license expiration dates extended

Latest News

Mary Anne Ketelsen
WTAP News @ 11 - VOD - Mary Anne Ketelsen given Distinguished West Virginian Award
Salvation Armies of the MOV hold Angel Tree program
Salvation Armies of the MOV hold Angel Tree program
anta makes his way through the City of Williamstown.
City of Williamstown spreads holiday cheer with ‘Light up the Town’ contest
Criss Elementary Christmas Parade
Criss Elementary staff hold reverse Christmas parade for students