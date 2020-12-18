Salvation Armies of the MOV hold Angel Tree program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army is coming through with their Angel Tree program today.

However, because of the pandemic taking over into the holiday season, the non-profit in both Parkersburg and Marietta is coming up with a way to provide gifts in a regulated way.

“Typically our recipients come into our building. And this year, as you see, we’re doing a drive through. So that they don’t even have to get out of their car,” says Major Carey Richmond of Parkersburg’s Salvation Army.

This program is something that goes along with the spirit of giving.

Not just because of the presents handed out, but because of the extra help they’re getting this holiday season from their volunteers and staff.

“My volunteers and staff have been working hard for months,” says Lt. Megan Moretz of the Marietta Salvation Army. “From the application process to today.”

And even some organizations are coming in to help out.

From buying gifts, helping provide a space for the program, and helping with the loading.

“It’s really a community-wide program,” says Marietta Community Foundation President and CEO, Heather Allender. “We put in a lot of resources, it’s the Salvation Army’s program, but it’s a community program.”

It’s all in an effort to help provide a Christmas that children of those in the Mid-Ohio Valley can enjoy after everything that’s happened this year.

“This year has been difficult for everyone I think. And so, the fact that we’re still able to provide Christmas presents and just to have that foundation that children will still wake up Christmas morning with something under the tree; that’s some continuity from years previous,” says Moretz. “That’s something that children can still look forward to because of the generosity of this community.”

According to officials at the Salvation Army, over one thousand children will be receiving presents in Marietta and Parkersburg.

