Washington County Drug Court receives Ohio Supreme Court certification

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Compass Drug Court Program recently received their final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Essentially, it means that they are doing everything they can to make their program successful, and they will receive from funding from the state.

Judge Mark Kerenyi, of Common Pleas Court, says the staff with the program gets a lot of the credit, but it is those who enter and graduate the program who deserve a lot of credit as well, for their hard work, and their desire to want to be a productive member of society.

“I get to follow their success, I get to be a part of it,” said Kerenyi. “I get to interact with them, so it’s actually wonderful. We’ve had five graduates so far, and all five I am incredibly proud of. They are actually assets to the community, they’re giving back to the community, they’re helping others. So, while we only have a capacity for 30 people, we’re reaching a whole lot more through the program.”

Kerenyi said that this grant and the certification will also help the drug court program expand to give more access to people who may need it.

