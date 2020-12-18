Wirt County Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite fears of cancelation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Wirt County Christmas parade is still set to take place on Saturday, December 19 at 7 P.M.

The parade lineup will begin at 5:30 P.M. at Wirt County High School. The parade will proceed from the high school up Route 14 to Prunty Street then Schoolview Street, and will conclude at the fire station.

“Santa” will participate in the parade, but there will be no meet and greet afterward due to safety concerns. There will be a registration and drop-off booth for those who would like to register to donate to Toys for Tots or to donate canned and dry foods to the Hope Shop food pantry.

Due to the length of the parade route, there will be sufficient room for social distancing and families are asked to stay together and to remain distanced from others. Those who would like additional space are encouraged to watch the parade from Prunty Street or Schoolview Street.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.