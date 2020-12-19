Local principal makes holidays brighter through elf mischief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christmas is coming up and it looks like Principal Elizabeth Tokodi is making the nice list.

Now don’t be fooled by the Santa hat and elf shoes, Tokodi alternates between a nice elf and a naughty elf depending on the day. This principal took some inspiration from another principal’s Elf on the Shelf impression and decided to bring that holiday spirit to Saint Mary Catholic School.

As we all know, elves are mischievous creatures. It’s given Tokodi the chance to break the rules, from fishing for goldfish to climbing the basketball hoop.

Still, with all the fun that comes with being an elf, Tokodi has a deeper mission.

“Well I thought that this year it was really important because you know we’re in the middle of this pandemic and it’s all about wearing their masks, it’s all about making sacrifices. It’s...a lot of the fun is missing for them I felt like and anything we can do to just give them an extra laugh during the day, something to smile about, we need to do it,” she said.

It sounds like Tokodi’s mission as a stand-in elf has made a mark. The principal said students have been very engaged with her antics.

“Oh my gosh it has been so much fun. They have come in just laughing hysterically, pointing, so surprised,” she exclaimed.

If you ask the kids if they prefer the nice elf or the naughty elf, some prefer the mischief.

Kenzi, an elementary-schooler, said, “I like her when she’s a naughty elf because she’s in more funny spots.”

A group of elementary-schoolers agreed that the Ms. Tokodi fishing for gold fish was one of the funniest moments.

However, the elf on the shelf isn’t all fun and games. Tokodi said she is helping Santa with his naughty and nice lists this year.

“Santa’s always watching but I have eyes everywhere in the building so the kids know that. I am watching and I am reporting,” Tokodi warned.

It sounds like some kids might be banking on getting on this elf’s good side.

Elementary-schooler Bryson said that, if he could send a message to Santa through the principal, he’d hope for a positive review.

“I would say maybe you can tell Santa that everybody was so good.”

