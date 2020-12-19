Advertisement

Marine Corps League gives check to Heart Behind the Badge

Marine Corps League gives check to Heart Behind the Badge
Marine Corps League gives check to Heart Behind the Badge(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marine Corps League is giving back to the community for Christmas.

The league is unable to have its annual “Toys for the needy” program because of the pandemic.

However, they are continuing to donate to organizations like Hearts Behind the Badge and Shop with a Cop.

It’s all to give children in Wood County a Merry Christmas.

“It’s still an honor and a pleasure and a privilege to help out some of the groups that are able to do their program,” says Wood County Marine Corps League Post National Commandant, Mike McClain. “It’s an honor to be able to help these folks here with the Hearts Behind the Badge.”

Hearts Behind the Badge, the DHHR,, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority thanked the league for its contributions to the community.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Parkersburg man identified as victim in fatal hit-and-run
Obituary: Kevin Huston
Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson
Picture of Memorial Bridge as it was temporarily closed
Memorial Bridge briefly closed Friday morning
Joyceann Louise Ruane, 25, of Crown City, Ohio, could be sentenced to life in prison without...
Mom guilty of aggravated murder in daughter’s killing
Elkview murder scene
Girl, 17, arrested in quadruple Kanawha County murder, second juvenile charged

Latest News

The students agree that Ms. Tokodi fishing for gold fish was really funny.
Local principal makes holidays brighter through elf mischief
With a smaller budget due to Covid as well as rising expenses at the usual winter location,...
River City Farmers Market lands new winter home
WTAP News @ 6 - Herd hosts UAB in C-USA title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Herd hosts UAB in C-USA title game
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors Aslynn Marie Ruth
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors Aslynn Marie Ruth