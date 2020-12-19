Marine Corps League gives check to Heart Behind the Badge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marine Corps League is giving back to the community for Christmas.

The league is unable to have its annual “Toys for the needy” program because of the pandemic.

However, they are continuing to donate to organizations like Hearts Behind the Badge and Shop with a Cop.

It’s all to give children in Wood County a Merry Christmas.

“It’s still an honor and a pleasure and a privilege to help out some of the groups that are able to do their program,” says Wood County Marine Corps League Post National Commandant, Mike McClain. “It’s an honor to be able to help these folks here with the Hearts Behind the Badge.”

Hearts Behind the Badge, the DHHR,, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority thanked the league for its contributions to the community.

