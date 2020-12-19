River City Farmers Market lands new winter home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After four months of searching, the River City Farmers Market has found a home thanks to some good will from the community.

It’s not the most-likely of places but, starting January 1st, Marietta’s WesBanco Bank’s parking lot and grassy areas will be part of the farmers market free of charge.

The market’s winter season is supposed to last into March and the hours will be two hours shorter than usual because of the cold, starting at 10 a.m. rather than eight.

Due to rising expenses associated with using the fairgrounds and the farmers market’s smaller budget during the pandemic, the change of venue was necessary.

The market’s president Tom Fagan was elated when the opportunity worked out.

He exclaimed, “I was like yes! This can work! We can really - this was perfect because it’s not like we’re moving across town...,”

The Marietta WesBanco Branch Manager Kristi Johnson said that the bank’s decision was based on a little more than fresh eggs and meat.

“At WesBanco, we promote service in the community and I personally feel that way as well. We want to see our small businesses thrive and we don’t want to see anyone closing due to Covid,” she said.

It wasn’t just the farmer’s market itself the bank helped out. Tom said farmers’ lives are shaped around the market’s rhythm.

“We’ve got several vendors with meat, we’ve got pork, chicken, beef, and there’s several egg vendors down here and chickens don’t stop laying eggs just because the weather gets cold and they don’t stop eating so, for those vendors, they would have to restructure the way their farms operate if we went back to a seasonal market,” he explained.

For Tom, it goes deeper than that. It’s the very stitching that holds together his dream.

He said, “Well for me personally, when I started 20 years ago, almost 21 now, for me when I started, it was a way for me to live my dream. You know, my family’s been farming for years. My grandparents farm, my great grandparents farm, and it’s kind of who I was.”

Tom said he thinks that’s what the market means to other vendors too.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.