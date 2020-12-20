Advertisement

Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Southwood Park Christmas displays have been vandalized but it isn’t the first time people have defaced this property.

The Seats of Honor are a tribute to local first-responders who go above and beyond. The benches set in a circle, facing one another. Each bench dons plaques with names of local first-responders.

Just last spring, the seats were vandalized with profane graffiti. This past week, its Christmas decorations, along with a Christmas display right next to it were ransacked. Everything was taken out of the electric box which was then thrown over the hill, multiple 100 foot extension chords were stolen along with a timer, and a nutcracker guarding the seats of honor now stands lopsided.

City Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl said she plans on catching the perpetrator in the act.

“We haven’t been able to catch him yet but I will - but we are going to put a camera out here so beware you will be on camera. There is no more getting away with this. We will put you on camera, it will be posted, probably on Facebook on the website, and we will catch you,” she warned.

After the vandalism in the spring, a spotlight was installed but it looks like Kuhl wants to up the ante.

