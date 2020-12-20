Monongalia County Salvation Army says they received anonymous $1000 donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland with the Salvation Army said that an anonymous donor has put an one thousand dollar bill in one of their red kettles for 43 years.

Greenland said they are not only appreciative of the gift, but the rarity of receiving the bill that was no longer printed.

He said this year has been difficult for their Red Kettle cause due to COVID-19, but they were still grateful for all the help they received.

Greenland added they were a little behind how much they made last year. However, he said there was still time left to donate.

