Monongalia County Salvation Army says they received anonymous $1000 donation

Not even the bell ringer knew that a $1000 bill was donated in her bucket
Not even the bell ringer knew that a $1000 bill was donated in her bucket(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland with the Salvation Army said that an anonymous donor has put an one thousand dollar bill in one of their red kettles for 43 years.

Greenland said they are not only appreciative of the gift, but the rarity of receiving the bill that was no longer printed.

He said this year has been difficult for their Red Kettle cause due to COVID-19, but they were still grateful for all the help they received.

Greenland added they were a little behind how much they made last year. However, he said there was still time left to donate.

