Ohio reports 64 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 64 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, raising the toll to 8,031.

The number of reported deaths on Saturday is below the 21 day rolling average of deaths, which stands at 79.

Along with the latest deaths, officials reported 8,567 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 614,429.

Saturday’s new case count also came in below the 21 day average for new cases.

The number of Ohioans hospitalized with coronavirus decreased overnight.

However, there are still 4,797 people in Ohio hospital beds with the virus.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,520 cases of the virus and 32 deaths.

