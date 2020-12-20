Advertisement

Ohio reports 64 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

(AP Images)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 64 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, raising the toll to 8,031.

The number of reported deaths on Saturday is below the 21 day rolling average of deaths, which stands at 79.

Along with the latest deaths, officials reported 8,567 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s total to 614,429.

Saturday’s new case count also came in below the 21 day average for new cases.

The number of Ohioans hospitalized with coronavirus decreased overnight.

However, there are still 4,797 people in Ohio hospital beds with the virus.

Locally, Washington County has seen 2,520 cases of the virus and 32 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of Memorial Bridge as it was temporarily closed
Memorial Bridge briefly closed Friday morning
WTAP News @ 6 - Mary Anne Ketelsen given Distinguished West Virginian Award
Parkersburg business owner given Distinguished West Virginian Award
A white man wearing a Halloween mask, blue pants and a red hoodie is suspected of robbing the...
UPDATE: Man enters guilty plea for Williamstown Bank robbery
5 Wood County schools to get share of new $4 million W.Va. extracurricular activities fund
Obituary: Kevin Huston
Obituary: Kevin Eugene Hutson

Latest News

Dr. Adams said he anticipates that every single senior and nursing home worker will be...
Plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution on the horizon in Ohio
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says the Dept. of Veterans Affairs has selected all four VA Medical...
Sen. Manchin: WV veterans to get Moderna vaccine
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
Senator Joe Manchin receives COVID-19 vaccine
ll
W.Va. COVID-19 update