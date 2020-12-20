Santa explains how he and the elves deal with the pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Santa Claus is coming to town and with Covid precautions too.

This year has looked different in a lot of ways. Even Santa stopped by the Mid-Ohio Valley to greet passerby’s in a mask.

Valerie of Valerie Young Realty, the woman who coordinated Santa’s visit, gave WTAP the chance to sit down with Santa and ask him how he’s dealt with the pandemic.

One thing is clear - Santa makes sure that all his elves are Covid safe in the workshop.

Santa said, “Santa’s going to follow the rules like everyone else. I make all my elves put on masks like I’m wearing. We all have our distances we have to stay apart. Now we use candy cane distances, not the six feet. We have four candy canes. You got to stay that far apart.”

Now remember, wild candy canes at the North Pole are much bigger than the typical ones we eat.

Still, it’s not just the elves who are Covid safe. The reindeer are social-distancing too.

“This year we had to make the reigns the reindeer are on just a little bit longer,” Santa explained.

Although Santa’s elves and reindeer are hard at work this year, Santa said that some people’s presents might arrive a little bit later this year but not to worry.

“Because we have to do the certain regulations, it makes the work a little bit slower but Santa is going to try and get everything to you as quickly as possible,” he said.

Everyone is doing their best right now but Christmas might look a little different this year, which can be stressful.

And, believe it or not, sometimes Santa and his elves get stressed too. They do have to deliver the whole world’s presents in one night after-all.

But, per usual, Santa has his own tricks to make it easier.

“Cookies and music will get you through anything,” Santa chuckled.

Here’s to Christmas and here’s to making the most of it.

As always, Santa wishes you a merrrrry Christmas!

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.