Sen. Manchin: WV veterans to get Moderna vaccine

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAZ) - Veterans in West Virginia will have access to the Moderna COVID vaccine as early as next week.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says the Dept. of Veterans Affairs has selected all four VA Medical Centers in West Virginia to receive the initial allocation of the Moderna vaccine.

The news comes after Manchin says he sent a letter this week calling on the VA for an explanation “for the exclusion of many rural Veterans from the VA’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution and implementation plan.”

“I’m pleased the Department of Veterans Affairs has acted quickly after my inquiry last week to remedy the situation. West Virginia Veterans have made tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation and are one of the most at-risk populations in the country. That’s why ensuring they quickly receive the vaccine is of the upmost importance. I will continue working with VA and other Administration officials to ensure every West Virginian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible,” Senator Manchin said.

