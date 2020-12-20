Shop with a Cop is an overwhelming success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite the global pandemic, the community stepped up to support Shop with a Cop this year.

In fact, The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge 79 President Beniah Depue said the initiative raised even more money than previous years.

How it works is each kid participating gets a $125 budget and, as the name implies, picks out presents alongside police.

Community support was so strong this year that Depue reported raising over $300 from shoppers the day-of. One shopper even bought a big toy car for a kid to ride.

Depue said this sums up how generous people have been with donations this year.

“It - it means a lot to me. It means even more to the kids who we’re shopping for this year and really it’s impressive. It’s impressive...it’s heartwarming. The amount of money and support we’ve gotten despite a worldwide pandemic….people not being able to leave the house, people losing their jobs, in some cases unemployment. and even still, with all of that going on, people still give us money so that every year we can go out and buy kids Christmas presents.”

Depue said that multiple local businesses pitched into the effort.

The shirt factory even donated $5,500.

The lodge is not a non-profit so a portion of the raised funds go into the lodge itself.

