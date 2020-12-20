Advertisement

The Mid-Ohio Valley pays tribute to veterans

Participants placed 18 wreaths across the graves of Revolutionary War veterans.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Before Christmas comes barreling in full swing, some took the time for a quiet moment honoring those who have served.

A small group that included the Belpre Rotary Club, the Belpre Area Veterans, the mayor, and others gathered in the snow at Cedarville Cemetery, wreaths in hand.

Wreaths Across America is an annual holiday observed across the nation. It is a day meant to honor the sacrifices our veterans have made.

At Cedarville Cemetery, participants laid wreaths on the graves of 18 Revolutionary War soldiers.

Bill Harpold of the Belpre Area Veterans said it is a special day for veterans especially.

“This was the beginning of the country and, without them, we wouldn’t be what we are today and it’s a good feeling knowing that we can honor them, not only with the wreaths and the rotarions but as veterans to come back and honor their sacrifice.”

Mayor Mike Lorentz said that the veterans who fought for our freedoms should never be forgotten.

Wreaths across America wrote of the event, “In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”

