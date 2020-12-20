Washington County health officials await vaccines, push for continued precautions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In a joint news release from multiple Washington County health organizations, officials with Marietta Memorial Health said they are expecting the hospital’s first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine next week. The first doses will go to the people most at risk.

“Memorial Health System’s Sistersville General Hospital received a small supply of vaccines and began vaccination of front line team members this week. Marietta Memorial and Selby General will receive their first supply next week. We’ve developed our implementation process and are prioritizing distribution to front line teams and then vulnerable populations. We’ll report that information out as soon as it is available,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence, Memorial Health System.

In addition to frontline health workers, health officials say the first shots will be given to people who fit onto the following list:

• Residents and staff in nursing homes

• Residents and staff in assisted living facilities

• Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals

• People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers, and staff at those locations

• Residents and staff at Ohio’s two homes for Ohio veterans

• EMS responders

While vaccines are on the way, health officials are pleading with the public to continue wearing masks and practice good hygiene.

“Since the coronavirus vaccine is not yet available to the general public, it is critical that you slow the spread by quarantining when you are a close contact. You don’t have to wait on a call from the health department to stay home while waiting on your test results,” said Val Betkoski, Director of Nursing, Washington County Health Department.

Washington County is at level 3 (red) on the state’s alert map and has more than 800 active cases.

Officials say Marietta Memorial Hospital has “initiated” 22,753 tests as of Saturday night. The positive test rate is 9.41 percent.

