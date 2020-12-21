Boil advisory issued in Lowell

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Water pressure has been lost in Lowell and, as a precaution, the Village of Lowell Water Department has issued a boil advisory for the 100 block of Fourth Street and the 300 block of East Street.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute before using. Ice made using unsafe water should be discarded, and new ice should be made using boiled water.

The water department will alert the public when the advisory is lifted.

