Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

