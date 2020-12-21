Advertisement

First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg offering curbside Christmas dinner

(WJHG)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg is offering free Christmas meals. The meals will be available for pickup on December 25 from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. There will be no indoor dining.

Meals will be picked up at the church’s rear entrance on Juliana Street.

Meals will also be delivered to those who are homebound, and each household may request up to four meals.

Reservations for meals must be made by the end of the day on Monday, December 21.

Those interested can order their meals online on the church’s website, by email at office@fpcpburgwv.org, or by calling (304) 422-5426.

