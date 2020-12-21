Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holidays are about giving as much as they are about receiving and sometimes all it takes is returning something lost that restores a little faith in humanity.

Tim Bernard was just picking up some food from the mall when he noticed a wallet sitting on the counter. He found the name of the owner inside then immediately started yelling his name throughout the food court. When this didn’t work, he went to the mall’s office but it was closed. Bernard, however, didn’t stop there. He decided it was up to himself. He posted on Facebook without success then went as far as driving to the owner’s house but he wasn’t there either. However, Bernard found luck in a neighbor who had the owner’s phone number. Bernard was offered money as a gift of gratitude but refused to take it.

He explained, “I just wouldn’t feel right to take something from him when I was just trying to give him something back that he had lost and, you know, to lose your license, your bank information, all your credits cards, that would be devastating.”

Bernard was surprised by all the responses he got when the owner posted about it on Facebook. He says he was just doing the right thing.

“I read that and I read all the people that liked it and responded to it and, I mean, it brought tears to my eyes. I’m no hero. I didn’t do anything. I just did what was right and naturally just return something that’s not yours.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.