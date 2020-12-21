Advertisement

Grogg’s provides monetary help to Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The pandemic continues to increase the need for more donations during the Salvation Army’s annual red kettle campaign.

Because of this, Grogg’s heating and air conditioning decided to help out.

The local business did this with their “12 days of giving” campaign, in which the company agreed to donate money whenever people could find their penguin mascot.

Five hundred dollars would go to both the individual of that day and the non-profit.

It’s all in an effort to help give back to organizations that are affected by the pandemic.

“It just felt like we needed to give back. And nobody does better work than the Salvation Army,” says Grogg’s heating and air conditioning owner, Tim Hanlon.

Major Richmond says the Salvation Army is still far away from reaching its goal of $150 thousand, but that this check will help them get closer to that mark.

