Advertisement

Holiday city closures and trash pick-up in Parkersburg

2020 Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Gardens
2020 Holiday Lights at Alaska Botanical Gardens
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City Building will be closed on December 24 and 25 to observe the Christmas holiday. It will reopen for regular business hours at 8 A.M. on Monday, December 28.

Trash will be picked up one day behind schedule on Saturday, December 26.

The City Building will close again on January 1 and will reopen on January 4 at 8 A.M., and trash will be picked up on January 2.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Car damaged in two-vehicle accident
One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Latest News

First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg offering curbside Christmas dinner
Wallet returner
WTAP Daybreak, Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet, 12/21/20
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 12/21/20
Forecast for December 21st
Forecast for December 21st
"Peer Solutions"
WTAP Daybreak, “Peer Solutions” works to sustain substance use recovery, 12/21/20