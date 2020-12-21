Holiday city closures and trash pick-up in Parkersburg
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City Building will be closed on December 24 and 25 to observe the Christmas holiday. It will reopen for regular business hours at 8 A.M. on Monday, December 28.
Trash will be picked up one day behind schedule on Saturday, December 26.
The City Building will close again on January 1 and will reopen on January 4 at 8 A.M., and trash will be picked up on January 2.
