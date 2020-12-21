Advertisement

Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew

Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder...
Watlington is only a sophomore in college and is now a part of the county's first responder history.(file (Custom credit) | Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Marietta High School graduate is already making history in the world of first responders.

Alexandra Watlington is only a sophomore in college but is working as an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter in Lafayette County, Mississippi. Watlington had no idea this would lead her to be a part of the county fire department’s first all-female crew ever. In fact, her and co-worker Elizabeth Byars didn’t realize there was anything special about that November shift until people told them afterwards.

Watlington said that, although it is a male-dominated field, she has never felt unwelcome because of it.

“It is a male-dominated field but everyone here and every other department I’ve rode along with and worked with, everyone’s so welcoming and nice and they just want to help you. They want you to stay so it doesn’t really - it’s not really a challenge. It’s like you fit in even though you are a woman,” she said.

Even though Watlington has gotten her fair share of applause, it’s not why she does what she does.

She said, “I just really enjoy helping people. You know, we see people on their worst days and it’s just...I don’t want to say nice - it’s good to be there for them and I really do enjoy helping people.”

Although Watlington is confident and accomplished as an EMT and volunteer firefighter, she didn’t always know what she wanted to do. In fact, it was an EMT class she took at Marietta High School that gave shape to her future.

She explained, “Before I took the EMT class, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I was just going with the flow but I really found myself wanting to go back to the ride-alongs every week to see what else was new that I could do to get some experience and feel it out - you know the health care field.”

The health care field opened up a world of possibilities for Watlington. She is currently working towards becoming a flight nurse.

Her high school EMT teacher Gwynette Mayer is proud of what she has accomplished so far.

Mayer said, “Like I said, basically it’s an adult class but I still refer to these guys as my kids and so Alex I consider one of my kiddos and so I was very proud when I saw that she was part of making history at her department. I was sharing that left and right, making sure everyone knew about it.”

Mayer said Watlington is an excellent student, a go-getter, and a hard worker.

Although Mayer is proud, she dreams of a future where being a female in the field isn’t even a second thought.

“I would love for the day it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female and, first of all, I think it’s awesome that she made history with that but on the flip side of that I can’t wait for the day it doesn’t matter it was an all female crew. It was just a crew that knows what they are doing and they do the job well,” said Mayer.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl demonstrates how one of the nutcrackers no longer stands straight.
Local Christmas displays fall victim to vandalism
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
This initiative raises money so that cops can shop with kids to get them presents they might...
Shop with a Cop is an overwhelming success
Washington County statistics
Washington County health officials await vaccines, push for continued precautions
Participants placed 18 wreaths across the graves of Revolutionary War veterans.
The Mid-Ohio Valley pays tribute to veterans

Latest News

Ohio reports 16 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday
What could've ended in a devastating loss ended in an act of generosity and kindness.
Good samaritan takes leaps and bounds to return lost wallet
Peer Solutions
“Peer Solutions” works to sustain substance use recovery
ll
W.Va. COVID-19 update