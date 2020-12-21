Marietta High School graduate makes history in first all-female crew

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Marietta High School graduate is already making history in the world of first responders.

Alexandra Watlington is only a sophomore in college but is working as an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter in Lafayette County, Mississippi. Watlington had no idea this would lead her to be a part of the county fire department’s first all-female crew ever. In fact, her and co-worker Elizabeth Byars didn’t realize there was anything special about that November shift until people told them afterwards.

Watlington said that, although it is a male-dominated field, she has never felt unwelcome because of it.

“It is a male-dominated field but everyone here and every other department I’ve rode along with and worked with, everyone’s so welcoming and nice and they just want to help you. They want you to stay so it doesn’t really - it’s not really a challenge. It’s like you fit in even though you are a woman,” she said.

Even though Watlington has gotten her fair share of applause, it’s not why she does what she does.

She said, “I just really enjoy helping people. You know, we see people on their worst days and it’s just...I don’t want to say nice - it’s good to be there for them and I really do enjoy helping people.”

Although Watlington is confident and accomplished as an EMT and volunteer firefighter, she didn’t always know what she wanted to do. In fact, it was an EMT class she took at Marietta High School that gave shape to her future.

She explained, “Before I took the EMT class, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do. I was just going with the flow but I really found myself wanting to go back to the ride-alongs every week to see what else was new that I could do to get some experience and feel it out - you know the health care field.”

The health care field opened up a world of possibilities for Watlington. She is currently working towards becoming a flight nurse.

Her high school EMT teacher Gwynette Mayer is proud of what she has accomplished so far.

Mayer said, “Like I said, basically it’s an adult class but I still refer to these guys as my kids and so Alex I consider one of my kiddos and so I was very proud when I saw that she was part of making history at her department. I was sharing that left and right, making sure everyone knew about it.”

Mayer said Watlington is an excellent student, a go-getter, and a hard worker.

Although Mayer is proud, she dreams of a future where being a female in the field isn’t even a second thought.

“I would love for the day it doesn’t matter if you’re male or female and, first of all, I think it’s awesome that she made history with that but on the flip side of that I can’t wait for the day it doesn’t matter it was an all female crew. It was just a crew that knows what they are doing and they do the job well,” said Mayer.

