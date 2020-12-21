Obituary: Anthony “Tony” L. Weinheimer

Anthony “Tony” L. Weinheimer, 92, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Arbors of Marietta.

He was born February 26, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV, the seventh of thirteen children born to the late Fred and Mary Crowe Weinheimer.

Tony is survived by three children, Charles D. Weinheimer, Mark S. Weinheimer and Sarah Davis; a sister, Bernadette (Joe) Bennett; eight grandchildren, Michelle Weinheimer-Wilson, Dennis Weinheimer, Crystal Sanders, Brenda Loudin, Angela Raphael, Eric Shindledecker, Carrie Reitmire and Andy Weinheimer; five great-grandchildren, Hannah Blackhurst Magyar, Jackson Sanders, John Reitmire, Justin Philip Raphael and Scarlet Raphael.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Margaret Ann Weinheimer; two sons, Michael A. Weinheimer and John Douglas Weinheimer; four sisters, Marie Theresa, Rose Mary, Anne Marie and Mary Ellen; and seven brothers, Edmund, Joseph, Hubert, Charles, Francis, Richard and Robert.

A Graveside Committal Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery with Father John Rice officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lamberttatman.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory.

