Obituary: April Lee Tibbs

April Lee Tibbs, age 46, passed away December 18th, 2020 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. April was born on July 4, 1974 in Parkersburg to Deanne Campbell Tibbs and the late William J. Tibbs, Jr. She fought a courageous two-year battle with colon cancer like the firecracker she was. April graduated with honors from Parkersburg South High School with the class of 1992 and was a National Merit Finalist. After graduation, she attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated in 1998 with honors. She later attended Mount Vernon Nazarene College where she earned her Master’s degree in education and was honored as the top student teacher in her class. She was working at the Limited Brands Company Office when she was offered a teaching position at Parkersburg High School. After teaching there for two years, she transferred to Parkersburg South High School, where she taught for eleven years before taking retirement disability due to her cancer diagnosis. She taught yearbook, journalism, newspaper, and English. Teaching was her passion, and her students became her main priority.

April leaves behind her mom, Deanne, who loved and supported her always; her sister, Rachel, who she treasured and loved more than anyone else in the world; her fiancé, Matt Frazier, who gave her the happiest years of her life and was by her side throughout her illness; her foster daughter and former student, Emina Ibralic; her LP, Jennifer Null, who always put a smile on her face and was there with her to the end; her Aunt Debra and Uncle Rick Williams, of Fairmont, who were like second parents to April; her two special cousins, Amanda Williams of Fairmont, and Chadd Williams of Oregon, who were more like siblings than cousins; her Aunt Tara and Uncle John Lewis of Pittsburgh; her uncles David, Jimmy, and Tony Tibbs of Parkersburg; her Aunt Carol Ann Riplinger of Kentucky; and several wonderful cousins. She was honored to have several very special friends--Missy, Kim, Heather, Faith, Jason, Steve, Rich--and a special “brother,” Joe. Two people who were always there to help April and supply food, transportation and comfort were Craig and Connie Frazier. Her two wonderful neighbors, Dave and Becky Crawford, watched over April and helped her so much from the day she moved in next door. In addition to her dad, April was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Georgia Campbell of Grafton, WV; her paternal grandparents, William and Alline Tibbs of Parkersburg, WV; and a very special friend, Becky Mangus.

The family of April would like to thank Dr. Shafi; Dr. Bhati; the nurses and staff of Camden Clark, Marietta Memorial, Selby General, Amedisys, and Palliative Care of Marietta; and the oncology staff in the Camden Clark Physicians Building. A special thanks to April’s chemo nurse, Brooke, who took wonderful care of her. Due to COVID, the funeral will be virtual on Leavitt Funeral Home’s Facebook Live page Wednesday 3:00 PM. A memorial will be held at a later date to remember April. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

