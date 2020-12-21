Obituary: Donald Ray Cutlip

Donald Ray Cutlip, 73, of Williamstown, WV, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born June 5, 1947, in Roane County, WV, a son of the late Leon and Beulah Holland Cutlip.

Donald was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam, and retired from Cytec after 43 years of service. He enjoyed cooking, cake making and loved cinnamon rolls. Donald also enjoyed wood working, square dancing, building garages and was an artist and craft maker. He was a biker and loved taking bike trips. He was a car guy, mechanic, and especially liked going to car shows. Donald also loved to travel out west and was an avid watcher of Gunsmoke. He was a member of the DAV and attended Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Waverly.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean Wingrove Cutlip; his children, Donna (Larry), Susan (Steve), MaryAnn (Joe), Justin (Jamie), Joe, and Rebecca; two sons in-law, Kurt and Shawn; his brother, Roger (Becky); grandchildren, Kyle, Quinton, Colton, Adam, Eric, Nathan, Erica, Hollie, Crystal, Adria, and Isaac; and extended family, Mark, Bre, Ty, and Gene.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Corbin Cemetery, Bull Run Rd, Waverly, WV. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

