Obituary: G.K. Pennington

Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
G.K. Pennington, 72, of Vienna, WV passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 28, 1948, in Birmingham, AL, son of the late Glenn Kirkpatrick and Joyce Lou Chaffin Pennington. G. K. was a 1966 graduate of Aldine High School in Houston, TX, a graduate of Fort Worth Christian College, Oklahoma Christian University and Harding University Graduate School of Theology. He was a minister with over 51 years of service, currently working with the Riverside Church of Christ in Williamstown, WV. G. K. was a teacher and a professor at the Ohio Valley University. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, boating, and photography.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Glenda Jo Pitman Pennington; his daughter, Marisa B. Reinsch (Karl) of Snoqualmie, WA; his two sons, Michael G. Pennington (Alicia) of Bowling Green, KY, and Steven E. Pennington; four sisters, Beverly Johnson (David) of Pasadena, TX, Andra Watson (Ken) of Buffalo Gap, TX, Dale Rushing (Michael) of Porter, TX, and Cheryl Gutierrez (Fidel) of Longview, TX; and one grandson, Jacob Pennington.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Pennington.

A family gathering for interment will be at a later date in Houston, TX, at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Pennington family.

